Rev Rock Report

Neal Schon upset over “fake” Gregg Rolie reports

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Neal Schon is not happy with reports that claim he confirmed Journey‘s original keyboardist, Gregg Rolie, would not be joining the upcoming Journey 50th anniversary tour, as he previously suggested.

Schon shared an article with the headline “Neal Schon Confirms Gregg Rolie Won’t Be Joining Journey ‘At This Moment,'” which was a reference to a comment Schon made to a fan on Twitter when asked about Rolie’s involvement. He had replied, “Not at this moment.” Schon reacted to the article by writing, “This is BS,” adding, “Please Stop with these Fake Blogs and Statements.”

“This is going out to all media of all your postings today that Gregg Rolie is out. FALSE – where would you get this information? Ex managers ? PR stunt again,” he later tweetedadding, “Currently have many trying to have a media war. It was a simple request from myself as the founder President of all Journey LLCs I wanted to include Gregg Rolie and met with resistance. That doesn’t mean anything at this point to me.”

The Journey 50th anniversary tour is set to kick off February 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and it’s pretty apparent it’s very important to Schon. “Obviously this means more to me than anyone else right now. 50 years of playing every show and recorded every album and co wrote many great songs,” he shared. “Honor it!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

