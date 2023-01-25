AD
Neil Diamond gets birthday serenade from cast of 'A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical'

todayJanuary 25, 2023

Courtesy A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Musical

Neil Diamond turned 82 on Tuesday and got quite the birthday surprise, courtesy of the cast of the Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical.

Tony Award nominee Will Swenson called the iconic singer via FaceTime, then led the cast and audience in a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” in Diamond’s honor, complete with streamers and birthday cake.

Neil thanked the crowd, adding, “I wish I was there with you.”

The cast then led the audience in a rendition of the classic “Sweet Caroline,” with Neil still on the phone watching. 

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical is currently playing at the Broadhurst Theater. It features a variety of Diamond’s biggest hits, including “Cracklin’ Rose,” “I’m a Believer,” “Song Sung Blue” and “Sweet Caroline.” The Broadway cast recording is available now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Faster Horses for Luke, Shania & Zac

MacKenzie Porter will perform the track "One Night Left" with the Cheat Codes Monday on ABC's Good Morning America. It's one of the tracks from the LA-based trio's One Night in Nashville record, which comes out this Friday. You can check out the new video for Texan Randall King's "You In A Honky Tonk" now. It was shot in Cahoots Dancehall and Honkytonk in Lebanon, Tennessee, on the outskirts of Nashville. Luke Bryan, Shania Twain and Zac Brown Band will headline this year's […]

todayJanuary 25, 2023

