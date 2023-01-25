Neil Diamond gets birthday serenade from cast of ‘A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical’

Courtesy A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Musical

Neil Diamond turned 82 on Tuesday and got quite the birthday surprise, courtesy of the cast of the Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical.

Tony Award nominee Will Swenson called the iconic singer via FaceTime, then led the cast and audience in a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” in Diamond’s honor, complete with streamers and birthday cake.

Neil thanked the crowd, adding, “I wish I was there with you.”

The cast then led the audience in a rendition of the classic “Sweet Caroline,” with Neil still on the phone watching.

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical is currently playing at the Broadhurst Theater. It features a variety of Diamond’s biggest hits, including “Cracklin’ Rose,” “I’m a Believer,” “Song Sung Blue” and “Sweet Caroline.” The Broadway cast recording is available now.