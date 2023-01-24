Neil Young, Warren Haynes & more to celebrate Willie Nelson’s 90th at star-studded concert

Courtesy of WillieNelson90.com

Neil Young, Warren Haynes and Bob Weir are among the artists set to celebrate Willie Nelson’s birthday at a two-day celebration at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday, is happening April 29 (Willie’s actual birthday) and 30. The lineup also includes Willie, along with Lyle Lovett, Tom Jones, Sheryl Crow, The Lumineers, Norah Jones, Roseanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, Chris Stapleton, Beck, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks and Willie’s son Lukas Nelson, with additional artists to be added in the coming weeks.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible,” Willie shares. “It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

The show promises a unique experience each night, filled with yet-to-be-announced collaborations.

Two-day tickets go on sale Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m. PT, with a presale set for Wednesday, January 25, at 10 a.m. PT. More information on the show and tickets can be found at WillieNelson90.com.