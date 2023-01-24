AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Neil Young, Warren Haynes & more to celebrate Willie Nelson’s 90th at star-studded concert

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of WillieNelson90.com

Neil Young, Warren Haynes and Bob Weir are among the artists set to celebrate Willie Nelson’s birthday at a two-day celebration at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday, is happening April 29 (Willie’s actual birthday) and 30. The lineup also includes Willie, along with Lyle Lovett, Tom Jones, Sheryl Crow, The Lumineers, Norah Jones, Roseanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, Chris Stapleton, Beck, Edie Brickell, Kacey MusgravesThe Chicks and Willie’s son Lukas Nelson, with additional artists to be added in the coming weeks.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible,” Willie shares. “It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.” 

The show promises a unique experience each night, filled with yet-to-be-announced collaborations. 

Two-day tickets go on sale Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m. PT, with a presale set for Wednesday, January 25, at 10 a.m. PT. More information on the show and tickets can be found at WillieNelson90.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

el-paso-walmart-shooter-to-plead-guilty-in-racist-2019-massacre
insert_link

National News

El Paso Walmart shooter to plead guilty in racist 2019 massacre

Olena Ruban/Getty Images (EL PASO, Texas) -- Patrick Crusius will plead guilty to shooting and killing 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in August 2019, according to a new court filing. Crusius asked the court for a rearraignment hearing after federal prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table. "Defendant notifies the Court of his intention to enter a plea of guilty to the pending Indictment," the […]

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%