New book of the late Lou Reed’s writings on tai chi coming in March

HarperOne

A new book of writings by the late Lou Reed is due out later this year, but it won’t be giving insight into his music. Instead, it will focus on one of his other interests — tai chi.

Reed began practicing the Chinese meditative movements in the ’80s. The new book The Art of the Straight Line: My Tai Chi, being published by HarperOne, is described as “a comprehensive collection of Reed’s writings on Tai Chi.”

Edited by his wife, musician Laurie Anderson, along with Stephan Berwick, Bob Currie and Scott Richman, the book includes conversations Reed had with a variety of people, including Iggy Pop, the late music producer Hal Willner, artist Julian Schnabel and some tai chi practitioners.

The unpublished writings in the book cover such subjects as the “technique, practice and purpose of martial arts,” and has Reed sharing his thoughts and observations on meditation and life.

The Art of the Straight Line: My Tai Chi is due out March 14.