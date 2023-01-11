AD
Rev Rock Report

New book will mark the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of The Moon’

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Sony Music

Pink Floyd’s classic album The Dark Side of the Moon is celebrating its 50th anniversary in March, and a new book is being released to commemorate the occasion.

The album-sized book The Dark Side Of The Moon will feature 129 rare and unseen backstage and onstage photographs shot between 1972 and 1975, while the band was touring the album. Photographers contributing to the book include Storm Thorgerson, Jill Furmanovsky, Aubrey Powell, Storm Thorgerson and Peter Christopherson.

The book will also include U.K. rock writer Chris Charlesworth’s Melody Maker review of the band’s 1972 Wembley show, plus a complete list of Dark Side of the Moon tour dates. It will also delve into how the album’s iconic artwork was created.

Published by Thames and Hudson, the book is set to be released March 7 in the U.S., just a few days after the actual 50th anniversary of the album’s release. Fans can preorder it here.

Pink Floyd released The Dark Side of the Moon on March 1, 1973. It has gone on to be the band’s most commercially successful album, having been certified 15-times Platinum. In 2012 it was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

