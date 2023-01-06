New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour concert film streams Sunday on VEEPS

Courtesy VEEPS

If you missed the 2022 edition of New Kids on the Block‘s MixTape Tour, which also featured Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley, here’s some good news: You can watch it from home starting on Sunday.

MixTape Tour 2022 – Live From Philadelphia, a concert film documenting one of the tour stops, premieres Sunday, January 8, exclusively on the streaming platform VEEPS. It starts at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST, and tickets for the event are available now via mixtapetour.veeps.com.

In addition to the concert, the stream includes an exclusive documentary called Press Play: The Making of the Mixtape Tour. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the tour came together.

And there’s more: You can also get access to a free Q&A that’ll take place prior to the film’s premiere, at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. The New Kids will share stories from the tour and answer fans’ questions. Claim your free ticket at Mixtapetour.veeps.com.

In a statement, NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg says, “We had so much fun performing for our fans on The MixTape Tour, that we really didn’t want it to end. Partnering with VEEPS has given us a chance to bring us all together, to experience all the good times again, but in the comfort of our own homes.”