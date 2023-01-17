New MusiCares auction includes items from Fleetwood Mac, Joni MItchell and more

Courtesy Julien’s Auctions

Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell are among the artists who have contributed items to the new MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, set to coincide with this year’s Grammy Awards.

Items up for grabs include three guitars from MusiCares Person of the Year honorees. There’s a 2014 Gibson Les Paul electric guitar signed by the five members of Fleetwood Mac — Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Christine and John McVie — who received the honor in 2018; a black Epiphone acoustic guitar from the 2015 celebration of honoree Bob Dylan, signed by the artists who paid tribute to him, including John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen; and a 2021 Gibson Hummingbird acoustic guitar signed by the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year, Joni Mitchell, which is paired with an autographed four-LP vinyl box set of The Reprise Albums (1868-1971).

There is also a Joni Mitchell watercolor painting that was created live by artist Rob Prior ahead of the 2022 event, which Mitchell added a few strokes to, as well as a signed print of Joni’s original painting of Jimi Hendrix.

And that’s just a little of what’s up for bid. The auction will also include items from such artists as Slash, David Lee Roth, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant, Sting and The Who. Check out the full list of items available here.

The auction is scheduled for February 5 at 11 a.m. PT; it will take place at Julien’s Auctions and online. Proceeds benefit MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity arm that provides health and human services to the music community.