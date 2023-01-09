AD
Mike FM Music News

Nick Carter announces new song “Hurts to Love You,” which is said to be about Aaron Carter

todayJanuary 9, 2023

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

It’s been two months since Aaron Carter unexpectedly died and his big brother, Nick Carter, will be keeping his memory alive in a heartfelt tribute song.

The Backstreet Boys singer revealed Monday that he has a new song called “Hurts To Love You,” which he will perform for the first time at a benefit event to celebrate Aaron’s life.

He and sister Angel Carter﻿, who is Aaron’s twin, will put on the Songs for Tomorrow charity event on January 18 at 8 p.m. PT in West Hollywood, California. Proceeds will be directed toward the children’s mental health charity On Our Sleeves.

The song announcement follows a cryptic post Nick shared to Instagram last week, which contained a clip of a presumed new song along with the caption, “1-11-23.”

Not much else is known about the song, but sources tell TMZ that Nick wrote the highly emotional single shortly after his brother’s untimely death. The song is said to explore the two’s tumultuous history as well as Nick’s unconditional love for his little brother and the emotions he felt watching Aaron struggle with his personal demons.

Nick and Aaron butted heads over the years, which sometimes led to one leveraging serious accusations against the other. In 2019, Nick filed a restraining order against his younger brother, claiming Aaron threatened to kill his then-pregnant wife and unborn child.

The insiders also claim Nick will release a music video containing never-before-seen footage of him and Aaron.

Aaron was found dead in his California home on November 5 at the age of 34. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

