Nick Jonas spills details on his daughter’s stylish first birthday party

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Nick Jonas did something he’s never done before — throw a big birthday party for his daughter. Malti Marie, whom he welcomed with wife Priyanka Chopra, recently turned 1 year old.

Nick told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show that he was on party duty and took that job seriously. “We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life,” the Jonas Brothers member said.

Nick and Priyanka previously revealed their little one was taken to the NICU shortly after her birth and spent over 100 days there. Because of that scary experience, Nick insisted to Kelly, “We had to celebrate in style!”

As for how Malti is doing now, the singer gushed, “She’s 1, she’s beautiful [and] it’s amazing.”

While the proud parents have yet to reveal their daughter’s face publicly because they want to protect her privacy, it appears Kelly has seen photos of the toddler. She raved, “She’s adorable!”

Nick announced Malti’s birth on Mother’s Day last year. “We can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the birth announcement said in part. It added, “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home.”