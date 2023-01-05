AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Nick Offerman, Chris Redd and more join Eddie Murphy’s holiday comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’

todayJanuary 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC Audio

More revelers have joined Eddie Murphy‘s holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane, which is bound for Prime Video.

A day after it was announced that black-ish alumna Tracee Ellis Ross and 22 Jump Street‘s Jillian Bell have joined the cast, came word from the streaming service that A Black Lady Sketch Show creator Robin Thede, former Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd, and Parks and Rec veteran Nick Offerman have also signed up.

Other cast additions include Reasonable Doubt’s Thaddeus J. Mixson, Would it Kill You to Laugh?veteran Madison Thomas and BlackAF‘s Genneya Walton, according to the streamer.

Plot details for the film are still under wraps, but the project was said to be based on the real-life holiday experiences of writer Kelly Younger.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

what-are-jimmie-allen-and-callista-clark-up-to?
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

What are Jimmie Allen and Callista Clark up to?

Chelsea Thompson Lately, Jimmie Allen and Callista Clark have been teasing "you think they’re ready for this?" on their socials. The posts include a photo of the two of them, back to back, with Jimmie looking off into the distance and Callista looking toward the camera.  Of course, Jimmie's currently at #1 on the country charts with "down home," and it's not clear what his next single will be. Though his chart-topper is the lead […]

todayJanuary 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%