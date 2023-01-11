AD
No Mega Millions winner Tuesday, next jackpot now $1.35 billion

todayJanuary 11, 2023

youngvet/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Mega Millions players will have another shot at winning one of the largest prizes in the game’s history after no winner was announced Tuesday night.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, and the gold Mega Ball number was 9.

The jackpot for Friday night has now climbed to an estimated $1.35 billion, with no winner since Oct. 14. The cash option would be $707.9 million.

While Tuesday’s jackpot was the third-largest prize in Mega Millions history, it was the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The largest prize in lottery history came in November 2022, when a single Powerball winner took home $2.04 billion.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The lucky winner can opt for either an annuity or the cash option.

The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment, followed by 29 yearly payments with each payment growing by 5%.

“This helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation,” according to the Mega Millions website.

Or, the winner can opt for the cash option: a one-time, lump-sum payment of the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

It took more than 50 years, but Judy Blume's groundbreaking teen 1970 novel, Are You There, God? It's Me Margaret, is being adapted as a feature film by Broadcast News and Terms of Endearment producer James L. Brooks and Edge of Seventeen writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig. The story follows 11-year-old uprooted New Yorker Margaret -- played by Abby Ryder Fortson -- who faces puberty, new friends and a new school in suburban New Jersey. She relies on her mother, Barbara -- portrayed by Rachel […]

todayJanuary 11, 2023

