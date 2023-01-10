AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Health News

OB-GYN sexual abuse trial reminds patients of boundaries doctors should establish during exams

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Opening statements in the federal trial of a Manhattan, New York obstetrician/gynecologist charged with sexually abusing female patients highlighted a rare but devastating type of sexual misconduct — that of a patient by a medical professional.

Robert Hadden, a former obstetrician/gynecologist at Columbia University and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, pled guilty to abusing patients in 2016, but avoided jail time in a controversial deal with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Now, he’s on trial over federal charges. He pled not guilty to the federal charges, which accuse him of enticing women to cross state lines in order to sexually abuse them. His defense called it a “technical crime.”

Obstetricians and gynecologists regularly perform sensitive examinations when patients are emotionally and physically vulnerable. Those exams are medically important, which is why experts say abuse during such procedures is an egregious breach of trust — in addition to violation of physician ethics and also a criminal act.

“Although sexual misconduct is uncommon in clinical care, even one episode is unacceptable,” Dr. Kavita Shah Arora, chair of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) committee on ethics, said in an email to ABC News.

Health care providers should always fully explain all medical exams and only perform them with the patient’s consent, ACOG said in its position statement on sexual misconduct. Providers should use the minimal amount of physical contact necessary for the exam and a chaperone should always be in the room for all breast, genital and rectal examinations — regardless of the gender of the patient or health care provider, the group said.

The American Medical Association code of medical ethics recommends that health care providers make chaperones available during exams.

“In my entire career I never examined a patient without my nurse in the room,” says ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton, who is also a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist. “That is for both the patient’s and the doctor’s protection.”

Patients can always ask to see a doctor or care provider of the gender they’re most comfortable with, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) says in its guidelines on sexual abuse by medical professionals. They can also ask for a friend or family member to stay in the room during any type of exam, not just gynecologic exams, RAINN says.

RAINN says that it’s unacceptable for providers to refuse to answer questions, conduct exams without gloves, prevent others from coming into the room with a patient, insist on seeing body parts they’re not examining, or ask questions that make a patient uncomfortable.

Patients can also end an exam at any time and leave the room, Ashton says.

“If it feels wrong, trust your instincts and sit up — and end the exam,” Ashton says. “Gynecological exams, done properly, take seconds, not minutes — and they definitely don’t feel sexual.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

california-storms-live-updates:-192,000-without-power-as-severe-weather-pounds-state
insert_link

National News

California storms live updates: 192,000 without power as severe weather pounds state

Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction. The National Weather Service has warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" in the West Coast over the coming week. President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for California, ordering […]

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%