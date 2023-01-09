Old Dominion offers an extended trip down ‘Memory Lane’

ABC

It turns out “Memory Lane” goes a little farther than it first appeared. Last week, Old Dominion released their new single, titled “Memory Lane.” On Monday they revealed it’s actually the title track from a new, surprise EP.

“Why release one new song when you can release four?” the band posted on social media.

“Easier Said with Rum,” “Ain’t Got a Worry” and “Freedom Like You” are the three new cuts that round out the Memory Lane (Sampler) EP, which serves as a preview of the band’s upcoming fifth album.

While we don’t know when the full record will arrive, we do know the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year headed to Key West, Florida, to record part of the album, much like they traveled to Asheville, North Carolina, to make their CMA-nominated Time, Tequila & Therapy project.