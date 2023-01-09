AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Old Dominion offers an extended trip down ‘Memory Lane’

January 9, 2023

It turns out “Memory Lane” goes a little farther than it first appeared. Last week, Old Dominion released their new single, titled “Memory Lane.” On Monday they revealed it’s actually the title track from a new, surprise EP.

“Why release one new song when you can release four?” the band posted on social media.

“Easier Said with Rum,” “Ain’t Got a Worry” and “Freedom Like You” are the three new cuts that round out the Memory Lane (Sampler) EP, which serves as a preview of the band’s upcoming fifth album. 

While we don’t know when the full record will arrive, we do know the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year headed to Key West, Florida, to record part of the album, much like they traveled to Asheville, North Carolina, to make their CMA-nominated Time, Tequila & Therapy project.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

