Oscar 2023 nominations announcement: What to know and how to watch

AMPAS/ABC

The 2023 Oscar season is officially in full swing.

Good Morning America revealed Wednesday that Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed and star of hit film M3gan Allison Williams will announce the Oscar nominees live next Tuesday, January 24.

Ahmed won the 2022 Oscar for Best Live Action Short film alongside director Aneil Karia for the short film The Long Goodbye. The year before, Ahmed was nominated for an Academy Award for his lead performance in the feature film Sound of Metal.

Williams is the star and executive producer of the new viral hit and horror thriller M3gan, which debuted earlier this month. Previously, Williams starred in Jordan Peele‘s Oscar-winning film Get Out.

Ahmed and Williams will announce the nominations live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday, January 24, at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT). The nominations will be aired live on Good Morning America and streamed live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+ and more.

The 95th Academy Awards will air on ABC on March 12 and can also be streamed on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV.

Late-night talk show comedian Jimmy Kimmel is back to host the awards for a third time.

Some top predictions for Best Picture this year include Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin.