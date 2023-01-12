AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney & Brian May among the latest tributes to Jeff Beck

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Ross Halfin

Paul McCartney is the latest rock star to share his thoughts on the passing of Jeff Beck, who died Tuesday at the age of 78. 

Saying he was saddened to hear of Beck’s passing, McCartney called him “a lovely man with a wicked sense of humor who played some of the best guitar music ever to come out of Great Britain.”

He added Beck “was a superb technician and could strip down his guitar and put it back together again in time for the show. His unique style of playing was something that no one could match.” He shared, “I will always remember the great times we had together. He would come over to dinner at our place or he and his wife, Sandra, would host an evening at their house.”

Finally Sir Paul offered, “I will cherish forever the moments we spent together. Jeff Beck has left the building and it is a lonelier place without him.”

Meanwhile, Queen‘s Brian May also shared his thoughts on the loss, posting a five-minute video to social media in which he says he’s struggling to deal with Beck’s passing.

“This is such an extraordinary loss and he was such an extraordinary person, it’s hard to process the fact that he’s not here, apart from process what I would like to say,” he shared. “Jeff was completely and utterly unique and the kind of musician who’s impossible to define. And I was absolutely in awe of him.”

May added, “The loss is incalculable. It’s so sad not having him in the world anymore. I still can’t quite compute it in my head.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-zombies-announce-new-album,-share-first-single
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Zombies announce new album, share first single

Cooking Vinyl Records The Zombies are set to drop a new album later this year, and they’re giving fans their first taste of the record. The album, Different Game, is the follow-up to the 2015 album Still Got That Hunger and is due out March 31. The band shared the first single, “Dropped Reeling and Stupid.” "Making this album has been a joy from start to finish,” The Zombies’ Rod Argent shares. “Post-lockdown, we were absolutely determined to come together […]

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%