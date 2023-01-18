AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks & more to appear on Dolly Parton’s rock album

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Harry Durrant/Getty Images

When Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she said she was going to have to record a rock album, and she’s lined up some huge names to help her with it.

During an appearance on The View, Dolly revealed that she’s already recorded songs for the record with a whole host of special guests, including Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

She also spilled the beans on some of the songs on the album, including Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway to Heaven” and the Rolling Stones‘ “Satisfaction.” She’s still hoping to recruit Mick Jagger to join her, noting, “I’m doing my best to try to get him on it.” Right now Brandi Carlile and Pink appear on Dolly’s version of the Stones classic.  

So far there’s no word on when Dolly’s album will be released, but she has hinted that it may be out this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

women’s-wrestling-competes-at-tornado-open
insert_link

Sports News

Women’s Wrestling Competes at Tornado Open

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Wrestling team traveled to Bristol, Tennessee, to compete in the Tornado Open hosted by King University. The Mountaineers competed well in the tournament and were led by a 3rd place finish in the 101 weight class bracket by Odelia Lopez, and a 4th place finish in the 155 weight class bracket by Jordan Johnston. Results Schedule

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%