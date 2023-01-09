AD
Rev Rock Report

Paul Stanley announces new art gallery appearances

todayJanuary 9, 2023

Wentworth Gallery

Paul Stanley is bringing his art to more people. The KISS frontman is set to appear at showings of his latest collection at Wentworth Gallery locations in Florida, Maryland and Virginia.

Stanley will kick off his appearances February 3 and 4 in Hollywood and Boca Raton, Florida, respectively. Then on February 24 he’ll be in Bethesda, Maryland, followed by McLean, Virginia, on February 25. 

The latest collection includes artwork from his Black Series, which was originally commissioned for a museum exhibition in 2020 that was canceled due to the pandemic. These works were started on a black canvas, instead of a white one, and feature his trademark bright colors.

Stanley has been creating art for decades, and actually designed and created the iconic KISS emblem. About 10 years ago he took it up again, creating portraits and abstract work. His art has been featured in museums, as well as sold-out art shows and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

