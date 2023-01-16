AD
Rev Rock Report

Paulina Porizkova fondly recalls first dinner with future husband Ric Ocasek

todayJanuary 16, 2023

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Paulina Porizkova is sharing fond memories of her very first date with her late husband, The Cars Ric Ocasek

“I’m sitting at a table at the Odeon restaurant, the very same table where, 39 years ago, I had my first dinner with the man who would become my husband,” she shares in an Instragram post. “We were having dinner with the whole band, their manager, and actor Timothy Hutton, but I hardly noticed anyone else but the tall, lanky and akwardly (sic) elegant man with turquoise eyes next to me.” 

Paulina then writes about how the rocker accepted a dare during the meal to sit on top of a table where another couple was dining. 

“Without a word, he pushed condiments and food aside and then got up on the table, folding his body so the entirety of him fit right on the table top, along with the plates and food,” she explains. “He sat there, mutely, for a minute, looking back and forth between the man and the woman, who gaped back at him. Then he got off, and slinked back next to me as if nothing happened.”

Paulina adds that while his band didn’t even notice what he was doing, “I thought he was the most compelling man I had ever met. Confident and funny in a absurdist Monty Python-esque way.”

The couple married in 1989 and had two sons together before announcing their separation in 2018. The Cars frontman passed away in 2019.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

