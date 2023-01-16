AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Business News

Peeps unveils three new marshmallow treats for Easter, including Dr. Pepper and kettle corn flavors

todayJanuary 16, 2023

Background
AD
Hand-out/PEEPS

(NEW YORK) — Colorful sanding sugar-coated marshmallows in the shape of chicks and bunnies scream spring time and Easter candy. And this season, Peeps has three new flavorful products hitting shelves earlier than ever.

Peeps is celebrating its 70th anniversary and announced a few new creations for the occasion.

Mike and Ike teamed up with Peeps to create marshmallow candy pops of the colorful chicks in lemon, lime, orange and strawberry flavors.

The brand also announced new Dr. Pepper flavored Peeps chicks, available exclusively at Walmart.

For fans of sweet and salty combinations, the third new flavor, Peeps kettle corn marshmallow chicks, are available at Kroger stores.

Other fan-favorite flavors returning this season include wild berry bunnies, cotton candy chicks, Hot Tamales cinnamon chicks, Peeps party cake chicks, marshmallow decorated eggs and milk chocolate covered marshmallow chicks.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

