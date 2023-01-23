AD
Pete Davidson reportedly removes Kim Kardashian-related body art

todayJanuary 23, 2023

NBCUniversal/Virginia Sherwood

It’s certainly more painful than deleting an ex from your social media, but Pete Davidson has apparently erased his much-hyped relationship with Kim Kardashian from his body art collection.

Kim literally got under Pete’s skin: He had a tat of Princess Jasmine done to commemorate meeting her on Saturday Night Live in an Aladdin sketch in which they kissed for the first time. He also had “My girl is a lawyer” inked under his left collarbone to celebrate the SKIMS mogul’s passing of the “baby bar exam” in 2021.

However, Page Six‘s spies caught Pete with his latest rumored squeeze, his Bupkis co-star Chase Sui Wonders, playing in the waters of Hawaii and report that Davidson’s Kim-related ink, and a brand of her name on his chest, are now either gone or obscured with newer tats.

Wonders and Davidson have been spotted together on repeated occasions recently, but nothing is official — body art or otherwise.

While temporary tattoos could be a solution in this latest case, Kim might not want to take the situation personally.

Davidson, 27, told PeopleTV last year he wanted to get rid of his ink by the time he was 30; he explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers that all the tats were adding to his time in the makeup chair on acting jobs.

He even worked his sessions with painful laser tattoo removal into a spot for SmartWater in which he stated, “I’ve made a lot of questionable choices, and a couple of them need removing.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

