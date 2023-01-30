AD
Phil Collins gets birthday shoutout from daughter Lily Collins

todayJanuary 30, 2023

Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Phil Collins turned 72 on Monday and his daughter, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, paid tribute to him with a sweet post on Instagram.

Lily shared a carousel of pictures showing just how much she and the Genesis frontman are alike, including photos of them both posing in a bathtub, wearing tuxedos and rocking overalls. 

“Like father, like daughter. Happy birthday, dad,” she wrote. “Thank you for being a constant inspiration, constant laugh, and constant legend. I love you so much and am celebrating you big time today!”

Surprisingly, several of Lily’s fans seem to have been unaware that the rocker is her dad. As one noted, “Am I the only one just learning This is her dad ?! Doh.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

It’s official: Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time

