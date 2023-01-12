AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pink opens up about her “scary experience” with COVID-19

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Pink is urging her fans to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a new partnership with Pfizer.

The singer joined the company’s Know Plan Go campaign, which is designed to raise awareness of underlying conditions that increase one’s risk of developing severe COVID-19. For her part, Pink wanted to address why she needs the vaccine, as she is considered high-risk due to her asthma.

“Having COVID-19 was a scary experience. Having asthma puts me at high risk for getting very sick from it,” she shared. “But now I’m ready to act quickly if COVID-19 strikes again. If I ever have symptoms – even if they’re mild – I know to get tested quickly and make the call to my doctor right away if my test is positive.”

She expanded in an additional statement about why she partnered with the pharmaceutical company, “Unfortunately, I was unaware of this the first time I got COVID-19 so it’s super important to me that everyone knows what risk factors may put them at high risk too.”

Pink revealed in 2021 she contracted COVID-19 early on in the pandemic. She told U.K.’s Heart Radio, “We had COVID last year, very early in March and it was really, really bad and I rewrote my will.” She continued, “I thought it was over for us.”

She added her experience with COVID inspired her to write “All I Know So Far,” which contains all the messages she wanted to pass on to her daughter, Willow.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

paul-mccartney-&-brian-may-among-the-latest-tributes-to-jeff-beck
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney & Brian May among the latest tributes to Jeff Beck

Ross Halfin Paul McCartney is the latest rock star to share his thoughts on the passing of Jeff Beck, who died Tuesday at the age of 78.  Saying he was saddened to hear of Beck’s passing, McCartney called him “a lovely man with a wicked sense of humor who played some of the best guitar music ever to come out of Great Britain.” He added Beck “was a superb technician and could strip down his guitar […]

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%