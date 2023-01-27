AD
Mike FM Music News

Pink releases title track from upcoming 9th studio album, ‘TRUSTFALL’

todayJanuary 27, 2023

Sony Music

Pink has released the title track from her upcoming ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL.

The award-winning artist debuted the new single and its accompanying music video on Friday. The video opens with a voiceover from Pink in which she asks, “Are you gonna fall? Is someone supposed to catch you? Or do you catch yourself?”

“There will be something worth falling for,” she adds.

The music video shows Pink and another character “choosing to fall in their own way” over the course of one night.

The song, described in a press release as “a declaration to leave one’s fears behind and put faith in the unknown,” is the second release from Pink’s ninth album. She released “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” in November.

While appearing on Good Morning America in November, Pink spoke about how personal her upcoming project is to her.

“My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways,” she said.

TRUSTFALL is out February 17.

Pink will kick off her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

‘Queen The Greatest Live’ episode two shares footage of Live Aid rehearsals

Queen Production Ltd. Queen is out with the latest installment of their yearlong YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live, which, like episode one, focuses on the band’s rehearsals. Queen The Greatest Live - Episode 2: “Rehearsals - Part 2” delves into the work that led to the band's iconic 1985 set at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in London. The episode cuts between rehearsal and live footage of such songs as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Radio Ga Ga” […]

todayJanuary 27, 2023

