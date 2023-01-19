AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Playboy launches podcast series featuring stars recreating its most famous interviews

todayJanuary 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Getty Images

In spite of the old joke, people did read Playboy for the articles back in the day, and now some of the magazine’s most famous interviews are living again.

Playboy announced it has launched The Playboy Interviews: Icons & Iconoclasts, a podcast featuring its classic celebrity chats recreated by new stars.

The series launched Thursday, and features stars like Taye Diggs playing Muhammad Ali, Natasha Lyonne as Mae West, Kevin Corrigan as Frank Sinatra, Michael Shannon as Tennessee Williams and Gael Garcia Bernal saying the words of Salvador Dali.

Playboy ceased publication in March 2020, and the brand is now owned by the PLBY Group, which produces the Audible podcast series.

Episodes can be found here.

In a statement, Playboy noted, “For generations of fans, the Playboy Interview was revered as the gold standard in American journalism. To read it in its totality is to glimpse a record of everyone who mattered in the history of the 20th and 21st centuries; kicking off a remarkable run of public inquisition that has featured just about every cultural titan of the past half century.”

The statement teases, “Listeners can hear those unabridged interviews as if they were in the room. Each conversation offers a unique look into not just the individual portrayed but the time and place of the interview itself.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

adam-lambert-launches-debate-on-who-should-play-lgbt-characters-in-wake-of-rumored-george-michael-biopic
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Adam Lambert launches debate on who should play LGBT characters in wake of rumored George Michael biopic

VERT ELZINGA/AFP via Getty Images Should a straight man be allowed to play a gay character? According to a comment from Adam Lambert, maybe not. The singer reignited a debate on queer characters when it was rumored The White Lotus star Theo James would be playing George Michael in a biopic about the late Wham! singer. When The Advocate posted the rumor on Instagram, Adam commented, "Yay another straight man playing a gay icon" along with an eye-rolling emoji. Although the fate of […]

todayJanuary 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%