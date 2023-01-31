Primus’ Les Claypool brings back Fearless Flying Frog Brigade band to play Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ on tour

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Les Claypool is bringing back the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade.

The Primus frontman’s side band, which has been on hiatus for the last 20 years, will return this spring and summer for a U.S. tour, running from May 17 in Stateline, Nevada, to July 15 in Phoenix.

“In an age of calibrated chaos, moral constipation, and conspiranoia, it is reassuring to know that certain frogs can and do fly,” Claypool says.

The shows will feature a performance of Pink Floyd‘s 1977 album Animals in full. Select dates will be co-headlined by Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew‘s Remain in Light Talking Heads celebration tour.

Originally formed in 2000 when Primus was on hiatus, Fearless Flying Frog Brigade consists of Claypool and a rotating cast of backing musicians. For the upcoming tour, that includes Sean Lennon, son of Beatles legend John, on guitar.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LesClaypool.com.