AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Priscilla Presley contesting daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will

todayJanuary 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lisa Marie and Priscilla in June, 2022 – Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley has contested her daughter’s will following Lisa Marie Presley‘s death earlier this month, according to newly filed court documents that cite, among other reasons, a mismatched signature.

The documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, questioned the validity of an amendment that replaced Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees of a revocable living trust with her children Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin died in 2020, leaving Riley as the sole trustee, according to the adjustment Lisa Marie made in 2016, which her mother is now challenging.

“There are many issues surrounding the authenticity and validity of the purported 2016 amendment,” Priscilla’s court filing said, citing, among other things, the signature.

“Lisa Marie Presley’s signature appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature; and the purported 2016 amendment was neither witnessed nor notarized.”

Priscilla asked the court to declare the change made by her daughter invalid, restoring her as a trustee.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-katy-perry,-the-jonas-brothers,-madonna,-shakira-and-ava-max
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Katy Perry, the Jonas Brothers, Madonna, Shakira and Ava Max

Katy Perry has nothing but love for Orlando Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Katy showed off how she spent her Saturday at the G'Day USA Arts Gala and called the model her "sister from another mister." Katy presented Kerr the Excellence in the Arts Award at the event. Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra's baby, Malti, made her public debut at the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday. Page Six obtained press photos of the little one. While Kevin Jonas also brought his kids, Joe […]

todayJanuary 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%