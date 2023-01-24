AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Priscilla Presley thanks fans following Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lisa Marie and Priscilla in June, 2022 – Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley is sharing a message for fans following her daughter Lisa Marie Presley‘s memorial at their family’s Graceland estate.

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” the 77-year-old matriarch wrote in a Facebook post and tweet late Monday.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the legendary singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest.

Her death came two days after she attended the Golden Globes, where actor Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture-drama for his portrayal of the king of rock ‘n’ roll in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis. Butler remembered Lisa Marie Presley for her warmth, love and authenticity after news of her death broke.

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered,” Butler said in a statement at the time.

She was celebrated Sunday in a public memorial held at Graceland– the Memphis, Tennessee, estate she had inherited from her late father — where fellow singer-songwriters Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Axl Rose, and Alanis Morissette performed in her honor.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

done-deal:-justin-bieber-sells-music-rights-for-more-than-$200-million
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Done deal: Justin Bieber sells music rights for more than $200 million

RBMG/Def Jam Recordings In December, The Wall Street Journal reported that Justin Bieber was close to a deal to sell his music rights for big bucks. Well, the deal is done. Variety reports that Justin has sold his shares of his publishing and recorded music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for more than $200 million. The deal includes his entire recording history of more than 290 songs released prior to December 31, 2021. Variety quotes Justin's manager Scooter Braun as […]

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%