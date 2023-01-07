AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Prosecutors launch website to notify Sam Bankman-Fried’s alleged victims

todayJanuary 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — There are so many victims of the fraud allegedly perpetrated by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried federal prosecutors said it would be impractical for them to individually notify all of them. So, late Friday, the judge overseeing the case authorized an alternative method.

Judge Lewis Kaplan allowed prosecutors to establish a website to inform alleged victims of their rights and of the schedule of proceedings in the case.

“If you believe that you may have been a victim of fraud by Samuel Bankman-Fried, AKA “SBF,” please contact the victim/witness coordinator at the United States Attorney’s office,” the website said.

The number of FTX investors and customers who prosecutors have said collectively lost $8 billion is likely to exceed 1 million. Federal law requires prosecutors to contact possible crime victims.

Bankman-Fried was charged last month in an eight-count indictment with defrauding customers of and lenders to the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. He was also charged with defrauding lenders to his privately-controlled hedge fund Alameda Research.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty earlier this week to wire fraud and conspiracy charges that accused him of using FTX like a personal slush fund to make risky investments, political donations and to buy lavish real estate.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and the co-founder of FTX pleaded guilty to criminal charges and are cooperating with prosecutors, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Dec. 21

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

more-than-33,000-without-power-as-storm-slams-into-california
insert_link

National News

More than 33,000 without power as storm slams into California

Dai Sugano/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images (LOS ANGELES) -- With more than 15 million people across California under flood alerts, heavy rain will return to the state on Saturday after an overnight pause. Over 33,000 customers across California are without power as the state continues to be walloped by an ongoing atmospheric river. The state's coastal cities of Aptos and Capitola continue to deal with significant impacts from […]

todayJanuary 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%