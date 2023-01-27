AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘Queen The Greatest Live’ episode two shares footage of Live Aid rehearsals

todayJanuary 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Queen Production Ltd.

Queen is out with the latest installment of their yearlong YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live, which, like episode one, focuses on the band’s rehearsals.

Queen The Greatest Live – Episode 2: “Rehearsals – Part 2” delves into the work that led to the band’s iconic 1985 set at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in London. The episode cuts between rehearsal and live footage of such songs as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Radio Ga Ga” and more.

Queen’s 17-minute Live Aid set is considered by many to be one of the greatest live performances in history. Other songs performed during the historic concert include “Hammer to Fall,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

memphis-police-chief-‘horrified’-at-tyre-nichols-video,-set-to-be-released-friday
insert_link

National News

Memphis police chief ‘horrified’ at Tyre Nichols video, set to be released Friday

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop that allegedly led to Tyre Nichols' death left her "horrified," "disgusted," "sad" and "confused." "In my 36 years, [...] I would have to say I don't think I've ever been more horrified and disgusted, sad [...] and, to some degree, confused," Davis told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos during an interview Friday on Good […]

todayJanuary 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%