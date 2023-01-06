AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in fraud case

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Bravo/Chris Haston

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jennifer Shah has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in connection with a telemarketing fraud case.

Shah, 49, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was ordered to forfeit $6.5 million after previously pleading not guilty. She must also pay restitution to victims of the nationwide telemarketing scheme that prosecutors said targeted elderly, vulnerable victims.

Federal prosecutors had requested the reality star serve 10 years in prison; the defense said she should serve no more than three.

“Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed,” said Shah’s defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, in a statement at the time. “Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”

Federal prosecutors countered, “Despite the defendant’s best efforts, she got caught. She then went on a public offensive and tried to profit off the charges by selling ‘Justice for Jen’ merchandise.”

They added, “She pled guilty at the eleventh hour, only after receiving the Government’s trial exhibits and witness statements. In light of her conduct and her post-arrest behavior, her belated expressions of remorse ring hollow.”

The defense has portrayed her antics as play for the reality TV cameras.

In December, a judge ordered her to forfeit dozens of designer handbags, a Lanvin fox, mink and leather belted stole and her collection of posh jewelry as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The 108 items were seized in March 2021 in a search of Shah’s home. The inventory included scores of counterfeit bags and jewelry stamped with fake Chanel, Gucci, Bulgari and Hermès labels.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

locash-books-a-monster-gig-this-summer-in-music-city
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

LOCASH books a Monster gig this summer in Music City

ABC What goes together better than monster trucks and country music? How about monster trucks and LOCASH? Preston Brust and Chris Lucas are set to play the halftime show at the Monster Jam World Finals XXII Saturday, July 1, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. You can get all the ticket info at MonsterJam.com. The "One Big Country Song" hitmakers have plenty on their plate between now and then. They're set to release new music with […]

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%