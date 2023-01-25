AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Reba invites fans to first show at her new Oklahoma attraction

todayJanuary 25, 2023

ABC

Reba McEntire‘s inviting you to her place for a show this week.

Thursday night, Reba will do a special concert at the grand opening of her new attraction, Reba’s Place in Atoka, Oklahoma. Though the performance is closed to the public, you can check it out starting at 7:45 p.m. ET on her socials

Located near her hometown, Reba’s Place is a restaurant, bar, music venue and store built in an old Masonic Temple. The two-story building houses a restored antique bar, as well as a rotating collection of memorabilia from the Country Music Hall of Famer’s career.

If you’re hungry, you can order a “Fancy” steak dinner, chicken-fried steak, street tacos or Reba’s personal pick: pinto beans and corn bread.

You can take a virtual look around at RebasPlace.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

