Reload: HBO renews video game adaptation ‘The Last of Us’ for second season

todayJanuary 27, 2023

HBO

After just two episodes, HBO has renewed its PlayStation video game adaptation The Last of Us for a second season. As reported, the show, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as two survivors fighting their way through an outbreak-ravaged United States, had an impressive debut for HBO.

The first episode drew 4.7 million viewers on both the network and its streaming service, HBO Max — an audience second only to the opener of its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Neil Druckman, who created the Naughty Dog game for PlayStation and now executive produces the show, noted in the announcement, “I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.”

He added, “Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

New episodes of the series, which also stars Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Nick Offerman and Storm Reid, debut Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and are available to stream on HBO Max, leading up to the finale on March 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

