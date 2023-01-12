AD
Entertainment News

Report: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after cardiac emergency

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of music legend Elvis Presley and his then-wife Priscilla, is in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering what TMZ is reporting is cardiac arrest.

Priscilla Presley released a statement confirming the news, noting on Facebook, “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers.”

The Naked Gun series star added, “We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

TMZ says first responders answered a 911 call on Thursday about a possible cardiac arrest at the 54-year-old’s Calabasas, California, home. CPR was given to Presley to restore her pulse, and she was then rushed to a hospital.

Presley was seen in public with her mother on Tuesday evening at the Golden Globes, where Austin Butler picked up a trophy for portraying her late father in Elvis.

Backstage, Butler said the win was particularly sweet because Priscilla and Lisa Marie were there, and that he was grateful they had “welcomed him into their family in such a beautiful way.”

He added, “And I just feel so endlessly grateful to them that they provided this space for me to somehow try to capture the essence of this man that that means so much to them and that they love so much.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

