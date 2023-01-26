AD
Rev Rock Report

Rick Wakeman returning to the U.S. for new tour in March

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Rick Wakeman has booked some U.S. shows for this spring. The Yes keyboardist just announced dates for his latest tour, An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. 

The trek promises that Wakeman will be performing songs spanning his more than 50-year career, including tracks from Yes and his solo work. He’s also planning to perform songs from his days as a session player working with artists like David Bowie, as well as various covers.

“It’s always so enjoyable playing in America,” Wakeman shares. “At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones.”

The tour is set to kick off March 15 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, with dates confirmed through April 9 in Derry, New Hampshire; more are expected to be announced. Tickets for most shows go on sale February 3 at rwcc.com.

The tour announcement follows the news of Wakeman’s upcoming concept album, A Gallery of the Imagination, which will be released February 24.

