Entertainment News

Riley Keough, Sam Claflin take to the stage as ’70s rock stars in teaser for ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

todayJanuary 25, 2023

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, follows in The King’s footsteps in the new teaser to the Amazon Studios series Daisy Jones & The Six.

The streaming service just dropped a teaser for the 10-episode show about the fictional titular ’70s band that broke up at the height of their fame. The coming attraction showcases Keough and Sam Claflin belting out “Regret Me,” one of 24 original songs written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast, which includes Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse and Timothy Olyphant.

Atlantic Records will release the cast soundtrack to the musical drama.

Based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six follows the band from obscurity to worldwide fame — and its abrupt flameout. “Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers,” the streamer teases.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine company, Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

