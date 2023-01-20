AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Rita Moreno says NFL locker room scene in ’80 for Brady’ got her hot and bothered

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Paramount Pictures

While Tom Brady is the “Brady” of the girls-of-a-certain-age road trip movie 80 for Brady, 91-year-old star Rita Moreno admitted he isn’t her cup of tea. She told Jimmy Kimmel on his chat show Thursday night that the Super Bowl ring-collecting quarterback is “a little old” for her liking, preferring instead Brady’s co-star, and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, 33.

And if that seems scandalous, wait until you hear what the EGOT winner had to say about her “favorite scene” in the movie: When she and her onscreen pals Sally FieldJane Fonda and Lily Tomlin filmed in the New England Patriots’ locker room. 

“I entered the room, and it’s a real locker room, and I swear to God, like, in seconds, I got turned on,” Moreno said, to laughs — and the apparent embarrassment of Field, who was there with their other two co-stars. “I kept grabbing myself! I kept saying to myself, ‘What is wrong with you? … ‘You are 90!’ And then I thought, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that,'” Rita admitted proudly.

Prior to revealing that, she noted of 76-year-old Field, “She doesn’t like it when I talk about sex, and I love to.”

“There’s a reason I’m 91 now,” Moreno said to applause.

80 for Brady hits theaters February 3.



Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-pentatonix,-sam-smith,-taylor-swift,-ava-max-and-lewis-capaldi
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Pentatonix, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Ava Max and Lewis Capaldi

Pentatonix proved they're big Broadway nerds. They used a filter that showed a Playbill from a musical they had to sing a son from. They sang songs from Chicago, Phantom of the Opera and Kinky Boots — luckily for the group, Kristin Maldonado made her Broadway debut in that one.  Sam Smith is the musical guest on this week's Saturday Night Live, and they cracked a smile when filming a promo with host Aubrey Plaza. Sam also revealed they're a fan, saying they loved her in Emily the Criminal. Speaking […]

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%