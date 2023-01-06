AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Rob Halford celebrates 37 years of sobriety

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rob Halford is celebrating 37 of years of sobriety, and he marked the occasion with an inspirational post to social media.

Noting that the key to his sobriety is to take things “one day at a time,” the Judas Priest frontman holds up a coin representing the amount of time he’s been sober and shares, “When I look at this commemorative coin, I’m full of love for my higher power and grateful to you because having you in my life helps me maintain my focus making the best I can in all areas of metal as well as trying to be a better person by taking a daily inventory.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer adds, “I believe we never stop growing and searching to find ways to do anything that improves not only our lives, but also for all those we love. None of this is easy and it wasn’t meant to be. We constantly have to work and dig deep into every aspect of ourselves to stay clean and sober.” 

Halford then offers some supportive words for “those of you on this same journey,” sending them his “unconditional love.” He adds, “And to those of you who are about to begin, please take that first step into your new life. I love you.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

southwest-airlines-holiday-meltdown-will-cost-company-up-to-$825-million
insert_link

Business News

Southwest Airlines holiday meltdown will cost company up to $825 million

(NEW YORK) -- The holiday meltdown at Southwest Airlines last month cost the company as much as $825 million in lost revenue and added expenses, the company said in a government filing on Friday. Southwest Airlines, the largest domestic airline in the U.S., canceled more than 16,000 flights over an 11-day period at the end of December, the filing said. The disarray amid a massive snowstorm stranded droves of customers […]

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%