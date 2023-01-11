AD
Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds hilariously responds to Hugh Jackman’s Academy diss of ‘Spirited’ song

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Background
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

Ryan Reynolds appeared to take the high ground with online frenemy Hugh Jackman in response to the Tony winner’s recent pleading with the Motion Picture Academy not to nominate Reynolds’ song “Good Afternoon” from Spirited.

According to Jackman, Reynolds receiving a nomination in the Oscars Best Song category “would make the next year of my life insufferable.”

He commented, “I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting ‘Wolverine and Deadpool,’ and trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem.”

In an Instagrammed response Wednesday, Reynolds said, “I’m not gonna stoop to that level,” adding, “I’m gonna say right now, I loved Hugh’s performance in The Son. There’s zero sarcasm here.”

He added, “It’s literally one the best of his entire career, and his career is very impressive already. So I humbly submit Hugh for your consideration. OK.”

At this point, Reynolds attempts to stop recording, but fumbles the phone and his camera catches him saying under his breath, “Wolverine and Deadpool, who is he kidding? Not in your life, Chappie.”

The latter references the bomb Neill Blomkamp sci-fi film Jackman starred in that was released in 2015.

Despite their continuing online flame war, actual-good-friends Reynolds and Jackman will appear as, yes, Wolverine and Deadpool in 2024’s Deadpool 3, both beloved characters’ first adventure as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Sports News

Schreiner University Athletics Announces Program Partnership with BSN Sports, Under Armour

KERRVILLE, TX: Schreiner University Athletics announced that it has established a new athletic partnership with UNDER ARMOUR and BSN SPORTSS, the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands. Through BSN SPORTS' 360 Rewards Program, BSN SPORTS will serve as the official uniform, apparel and equipment provider to the Schreiner University Mountaineers Athletic Program while outfitting the program's […]

todayJanuary 11, 2023

