Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith is ready to embark on their “slutty” era with ‘Gloria’

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Universal Music Group

Sam Smith is ready for their next music chapter and is letting fans know it’ll be “slutty.”

Rolling Stone reports Sam performed before a crowd of roughly 300 people in South Australia’s d’Arenberg Cube. The singer opened up about their hopes for Gloria and what inspired the album.

Sam revealed why they wanted “Love Me More” to be the lead single off the new album, noting it was the most fitting song to close their old music era and start the new one. “I’ve had three albums of headache and self-indulgence, and while every day is still a struggle sometimes, I’m feeling a little bit happier now,” they said. 

Sam ended the sentimental moment by declaring, “Now … we’re ready to make some slutty music!” The crowd erupted into applause as the singer launched into a rendition of their #1 song “Unholy.”  

Other songs Sam performed include “Too Good at Goodbyes,” “Dancing with a Stranger,” “How Do You Sleep?” and a cover of Cyndi Lauper‘s “Time After Time.”

The performance marked Sam’s grand return to Australia, as they haven’t visited the country since before the pandemic. Furthermore, they hadn’t visited South Australia since 2015, and the singer couldn’t stop complimenting the sights there.

“I didn’t realize how beautiful it was here,” said Sam, adding they couldn’t wait to visit the area’s “stunning beaches and wineries.”

Gloria, the follow-up of 2020’s Love Goes, arrives in stores January 27. Fans can preorder the album now on Sam’s official website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

