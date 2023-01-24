Sam Smith talks about their journey to “feel good in my body and my skin”

AD

Sam Smith recently reflected on their journey to feel comfortable in their own skin.

Speaking to ET Canada, the singer said, “The last few years I’ve really worked so hard to be able to, like, just take my top off, and feel good in my body and my skin.”

“It’s lush to share these things and to go on holiday, and actually get a tan on my belly and stuff [that] I was never able to do [before],” Sam continued. “It’s a beautiful feeling and I never used to think that could exist. I’d see people talk about it and think, ‘Yeah, they must still always be struggling.'”

Sam is days away from releasing their new album, Gloria, which is packed with songs about self-love and empowerment. One such song is “Love Me More,” which is the first single they officially released off the album.

“I say in the song, you know, every day is a commitment to myself and a commitment to feeling better. But I do feel a lot better and I can’t keep my top on now, which is fab,” Sam said.

Sam had this advice for those struggling with body image and self-love: “You have to look in that mirror and you have to every morning be like, ‘Wow, you are stunning and today is going to be a fabulous day.’ And if it’s not, you’re still stunning.”

The singer said their journey has been “a wonderful thing”: “I’ve only started the last few years and it’s changed my life. Commitment, but also commitment to imperfection … You’ve got to lean into the mess, into the imperfections of life and everything.”

Sam’s new album, Gloria, arrives Friday, January 27.