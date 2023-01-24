AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith talks about their journey to “feel good in my body and my skin”

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Sam Smith recently reflected on their journey to feel comfortable in their own skin.

Speaking to ET Canada, the singer said, “The last few years I’ve really worked so hard to be able to, like, just take my top off, and feel good in my body and my skin.”

“It’s lush to share these things and to go on holiday, and actually get a tan on my belly and stuff [that] I was never able to do [before],” Sam continued. “It’s a beautiful feeling and I never used to think that could exist. I’d see people talk about it and think, ‘Yeah, they must still always be struggling.'”

Sam is days away from releasing their new album, Gloria, which is packed with songs about self-love and empowerment. One such song is “Love Me More,” which is the first single they officially released off the album.

“I say in the song, you know, every day is a commitment to myself and a commitment to feeling better. But I do feel a lot better and I can’t keep my top on now, which is fab,” Sam said.

Sam had this advice for those struggling with body image and self-love: “You have to look in that mirror and you have to every morning be like, ‘Wow, you are stunning and today is going to be a fabulous day.’ And if it’s not, you’re still stunning.”

The singer said their journey has been “a wonderful thing”: “I’ve only started the last few years and it’s changed my life. Commitment, but also commitment to imperfection … You’ve got to lean into the mess, into the imperfections of life and everything.”

Sam’s new album, Gloria, arrives Friday, January 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ahead-of-world-tour,-madonna-biopic-starring-julia-garner-is-no-longer-going-forward
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ahead of world tour, Madonna biopic starring Julia Garner is no longer going forward

Courtesy Live Nation Madonna's biopic, which the Queen of Pop was planning to co-write, direct and produce herself, has been put on hold. Reps for Madonna have confirmed to ABC News that the film is no longer going forward at Universal Studios. The project was set star Ozark's Julia Garner.  However, her reps say she'll still make a movie about her life "at some point." The film was announced in 2020, and Madonna […]

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%