Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith to be first musical guest of 2023 on ‘Saturday Night Live’

todayJanuary 5, 2023

Capitol

NBC’s Saturday Night Live returns on January 21 with its first new show of 2023, and Sam Smith has the honor of being this year’s first musical guest.

Sam, whose new album Gloria comes out January 27, is returning to the show for the first time since 2017. During that appearance, they sang “Too Good at Goodbyes” and “Pray.” This will be Sam’s third appearance on the show overall; their first came in 2014, when they sang “Stay With Me” and “Lay Me Down.”

There’s no word on whether or not Kim Petras will join Sam if they decide to sing “Unholy.”

Aubrey Plaza, most recently seen in the second season of The White Lotus, will host.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

