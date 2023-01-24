AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sammy Hagar & Michael Anthony celebrate 28th anniversary of Van Halen’s ‘Balance’

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony are celebrating the 28th anniversary of the Van Halen album Balance, and marked the occasion by sharing a performance of the song “Amsterdam” from The Jon Stewart Show, which aired on MTV in 1995.

“Happy anniversary to ‘Balance’! The ‘Balance’ record was such a great record, but it was during hard times for the band, and a very hard record to make,” Sammy shares. “A lot of painful dark images, bickering amongst the band, health issues, but this live performance of ‘Amsterdam’ on the Jon Stewart show shows how great this band was live.”

Anthony adds, “By the time the ‘Balance’ record came out, there was lots of tension within the band, personally, and professionally.” He noted, “One thing that was understood though was that the music was the important thing, and when we got together to play live we kicked a**, be it in concert or guesting on a TV show.” He adds, “This clip of us on Jon Stewart shows we were still delivering the goods!!!” 

Balance, Van Halen’s 10th studio album, was released January 24, 1995, and was the last to feature Sammy on vocals. It went to number one on the Billboard 200 album chart and in 2004 was certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

cartoon-network-severs-ties-with-‘rick-and-morty’-co-creator-justin-roiland-following-domestic-violence-charges
insert_link

Entertainment News

Cartoon Network severs ties with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland following domestic violence charges

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb On the Emmy-winning animated show Rick and Morty, scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty always manage to escape close calls, but now the guy who voices them, Justin Roiland, has hit a dead end with Adult Swim. The Cartoon Network Studios-owned property said in a tweet it has "ended its association" with the 42-year-old veteran voice actor, who is also the show's co-creator. Variety […]

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%