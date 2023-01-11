Schreiner University Athletics Announces Program Partnership with BSN Sports, Under Armour

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Schreiner University Athletics announced that it has established a new athletic partnership with UNDER ARMOUR and BSN SPORTSS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands.

Through BSN SPORTS’ 360 Rewards Program, BSN SPORTS will serve as the official uniform, apparel and equipment provider to the Schreiner University Mountaineers Athletic Program while outfitting the program’s athletes, coaches, and community members in premier Under Armour product selection. The partnership, which extends over the next 4 years, will debut across the Mountaineers Athletic Program in January 2023 and will be serviced by BSN SPORTS’ local team of sales professionals. As a 360 Rewards Program Partner, Schreiner University will gain access to a myriad of benefits including a dedicated customer support system, opportunities to sport exclusive team apparel designs and free coaching resources available year-round.

Chris Whitehead, said, “Everything we do at BSN SPORTS centers on putting time back in the days of coaches, teachers and administrators to focus on the work that matters most – making an impact in the lives of kids and athletes. Through this partnership, our local team is excited to provide the Mountaineers program coaches and teams with the best possible service team, unparalleled access to sports equipment and premier apparel, and custom branding resources to continue growing Schreiner University’s athletic presence and community fanbase.”

“We are very excited about this partnership with BSN & Under Armour” said Schreiner University Athletic Director, Bill Raleigh. “As our athletic program continues to grow, this type of partnership gives us the flexibility to support our student-athletes and programs at a very high level.

“Chris Whitehead concluded, “With over 1100 sales professionals servicing their communities nationwide, we are committed to elevating the experience of students and athletes and look forward to continually enhancing the tools and resources supporting our partners.”

If you would like more information regarding 360 Reward Partnership opportunities with BSN SPORTS, please contact Chris Whitehead at cwhitehead@bsnsports.com.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

Media Contact

corpcomms@bsnsports.com