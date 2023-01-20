Scoreboard roundup — 1/19/23

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago 126, Detroit 108
Boston 121, Golden State 118 (OT)
Minnesota 128, Toronto 126
Philadelphia 105, Portland 105
Phoenix 117, Brooklyn 112
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Florida 6, Montreal 2
Chicago 4, Philadelphia 1
Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1
Carolina 5, Minnesota 2
Anaheim 5, Columbus 3
Boston 3, NY Rangers 1
Buffalo 3, NY Islanders 2 (OT)
St. Louis 5, Nashville 2
Washington 4, Arizona 0
Edmonton 5, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 4, New Jersey 3 (OT)
Detroit 3, Vegas 2
Dallas 4, Los Angeles 0
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MI State 70, Rutgers 57
Purdue 61, Minnesota 39
Charleston 69, Monmouth 55
FL Atlantic 83, UTSA 64
LMU 68, Gonzaga 67
Arizona 81, USC 66
UCLA 74, Arizona State 62
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.