Scoreboard roundup — 1/19/23

400tmax/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, said Friday that it will cut about 12,000 jobs from its global workforce, affecting approximately 6% of the company's employees. "I have some difficult news to share," Google's CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an email to Google employees on Friday morning. "We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles ... This will mean saying goodbye to […]