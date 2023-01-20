AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 1/19/23

todayJanuary 20, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago 126, Detroit 108

Boston 121, Golden State 118 (OT)

Minnesota 128, Toronto 126

Philadelphia 105, Portland 105

Phoenix 117, Brooklyn 112

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Florida 6, Montreal 2

Chicago 4, Philadelphia 1

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina 5, Minnesota 2

Anaheim 5, Columbus 3

Boston 3, NY Rangers 1

Buffalo 3, NY Islanders 2 (OT)

St. Louis 5, Nashville 2

Washington 4, Arizona 0

Edmonton 5, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 4, New Jersey 3 (OT)

Detroit 3, Vegas 2

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MI State 70, Rutgers 57

Purdue 61, Minnesota 39

Charleston 69, Monmouth 55

FL Atlantic 83, UTSA 64

LMU 68, Gonzaga 67

Arizona 81, USC 66

UCLA 74, Arizona State 62

ABC News

