Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 1/30/23

todayJanuary 31, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109

Brooklyn 121, LA Lakers 104

Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111 (OT)

Washington 127, San Antonio 106

Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120

Dallas 111, Detroit 105

Phoenix 114, Toronto 106

Portland 129, Atlanta 125

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virginia 67, Syracuse 62

Texas 76, Baylor 71

Texas Tech 80, Iowa State 77

