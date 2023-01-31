Scoreboard roundup — 1/30/23

Business News

(NEW YORK) -- Johnson & Johnson cannot use bankruptcy court to resolve civil lawsuits that claim its iconic baby powder caused cancer, a federal appeals court ruled Monday. The opinion foiled Johnson & Johnson's plan to shift onto a new entity, LTL Management LLC, some 38,000 lawsuits that alleged the talc in Johnson's Baby Powder has caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. LTL Management filed for chapter 11 protection in hopes […]