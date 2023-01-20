AD
Mike FM Music News

See Gloria, Cyndi, Belinda and Dolly rock football jerseys in new video for “Gonna Be You”

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Background
BMG

Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle and Dolly Parton are wearing their game day best in the new video for “Gonna Be You,” from the upcoming movie 80 for Brady.

The movie, based on a true story, stars Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin as four best friends who take a trip to the Super Bowl in 2017 to see their hero Tom Brady play. It hits theaters on February 3.

Songwriter Diane Warren recruited Gloria, Cyndi, Belinda, Dolly and Blondie‘s Debbie Harry to sing on “Gonna Be You.” Debbie doesn’t appear in the video, but the other women do, all rocking blinged-out Tom Brady football jerseys with their names on the back and singing the song, intercut with footage of the film.

“What an honor to sing a song by my favorite songwriter with four other women who I have been a fan of for years! It doesn’t get much better than this,” says Belinda in a statement.

Cyndi adds, “This was such a great project to be part of because it was nice to be able to join forces with my pals for the song. Each of these women mean a lot to me. Friendships between women are important and I think Diane’s lyrics captured that. It was really touching. You don’t often see female ‘buddy movies’ so this was fun.”

Dolly says the project was a joy, adding, “This is very exciting to me. I love feeling like I’m still part of something great and being with those gals that we know are great was a thrill.”

And Gloria says, “What an honor to share this incredible experience with women that I have admired for decades!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

