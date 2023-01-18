AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Senate antitrust committee gets a date for Ticketmaster hearing following Taylor Swift debacle

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

A date has been set for the upcoming hearing for Ticketmaster after senators wanted to investigate the alleged monopoly critics say Ticketmaster has on the ticketing industry.

﻿Billboard ﻿reports that hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 24, at 10 a.m. ET and has been titled “That’s The Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment.”

In addition to looking into the ticketing industry’s alleged monopoly, the senators will investigate what went wrong with the Taylor Swift presale.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, and Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, announced the hearing in November following the disastrous presale; fans complained of hourslong waits, site crashes and exorbitant prices.

Klobuchar and Lee sit on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights.

Klobuchar said in a statement, “For too long, consumers have faced high fees, long waits, and website failures, and Ticketmaster’s dominant market position means the company faces inadequate pressure to innovate and improve … Without competition to incentivize better services and fair prices, we all suffer the consequences.”

A list of witnesses has not been released. Ticketmaster has not responded to requests for comment at this time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

hear-the-first-snippets-of-chris-janson’s-new-“all-i-need-is-you”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Hear the first snippets of Chris Janson’s new “All I Need Is You”

Big Machine You'll have to wait until January 27 to hear the full version of Chris Janson's debut single on Big Machine, "All I Need is You." But you can hear a sneak peek in a couple of new videos the "Buy Me a Boat" hitmaker just posted. Calling it both a "super special love song" and "one of my absolute favorites," Chris tells the story behind the song in a new Walk and […]

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%