AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Senators reference Taylor Swift lyrics amid Ticketmaster’s congressional hearing

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Although Taylor Swift wasn’t on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, she was there in spirit when several lawmakers cited her lyrics during the congressional hearing over Ticketmaster’s alleged monopoly in the live entertainment industry.

The hearing was organized following the meltdown in ticketing sales for Taylor’s Eras Tour. Many senators primed to criticize the Ticketmaster-Live Nation conglomerate came poised with sharp words and their best Swift puns.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who requested the hearing, told Ticketmaster executives, “You can’t have too much consolidation, something that unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say we know ‘All Too Well.'”

Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican who also initiated the meeting, said, “To be honest, I had hoped as of a few months ago to get the gavel back, but once again [Klobuchar’s] cheer captain, and I’m on the bleachers” — a reference to Swift’s “You Belong with Me.” When talking about Ticketmaster, the senator said, “I think it’s a nightmare dressed like a daydream,” citing Taylor’s “Blank Space.”

Said Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, “Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say, ‘I am the problem, it’s me,'” which is a reference to Taylor’s “Anti-Hero.”

For the most part, Republicans and Democrats on the committee seemed united in their stance against Live Nation’s wide reach.

“I want to congratulate you on a stunning achievement … You have brought together Republicans and Democrats,” Blumenthal told Live Nation CEO Joe Berchtold

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-paisley-helps-ukraine-+-the-hall-of-fame-rock[s]-the-ryman
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Paisley helps Ukraine + the Hall of Fame Rock[s] the Ryman

Brad Paisley recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of his role as ambassador for UNITED24, the fundraising arm of the Rebuild Ukraine program. If you'd like to help, you can donate online. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will stage its first Rock the Ryman concert March 1, starring Maddie & Tae, Charlie Worsham, Gavin DeGraw, and The War and Treaty. The concert series at the Mother Church of Country Music will showcase artists performing […]

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%