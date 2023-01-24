AD
National News

Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas

todayJanuary 24, 2023

@CowboyAstronut/Twitter

(NEW YORK) — Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed.

A “large and destructive” tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said.

The agency later warned of a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” that was confirmed over Pinehurst, near the Texas-Louisiana border, around 4:30 p.m.

Several communities in the Houston region were conducting rescues and surveying damage as the storm moved through the area.

Pasadena officials said 911 call centers were inundated, with reports of building collapses, gas leaks and downed powerlines.

At least one non-life-threatening injury was reported, which was “unbelievable” considering the “amount of damage,” Pasadena Fire Chief Lanny Armstrong said during a press briefing.

Bayville officials reported several building collapses and a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. Multiple power lines were also downed and at least one home reported damage, officials said.

More than 97,000 customers were without power in Texas Tuesday evening, primarily in southeast Texas, according to PowerOutage.us.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

