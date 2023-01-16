AD
Shakira is seemingly taunting Gerard Piqué’s mother with a life-sized witch doll

todayJanuary 16, 2023

Shakira‘s revenge tour continues against ex Gerard Piqué, this time by taking a few swipes at his mom.

Last week, the singer raised a few eyebrows after she unleashed her diss collab “BZRP Music Session #53” with Argentine DJ Bizarrap. In that song, Shakira not only seems to take Piqué down a few notches, she also calls out his young girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, by singing, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

She also had something to say about the soccer star’s mother, ﻿Montserrat Bernabéu, by singing, “You left my mother-in-law as my neighbor/ With the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury.”

According to British publication Daily Mail, Shakira is taunting Bernabéu by not only blasting her new song on repeat, but also erecting a life-sized witch figure that is faced toward Bernabéu’s house.

Of course, Shakira’s fans are loving this and are applauding the singer for embracing her villain era. Others argue Shakira’s revenge is deserved because of reports suggesting Piqué had been unfaithful.

Shakira and Piqué were together for 12 years before going their separate ways in June. They share two sons: 7-year-old Sasha and 9-year-old Milan.

Written by: ABC News

